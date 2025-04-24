Former Celtic Player Very Close to Making Summer Move
Several players have not gotten significant playing time during Brendan Rodgers' second run as Celtic manager. Some have struggled elsewhere, too, while there are others who have thrived, leading to questions about their underutilisation.
Alex Valle joined Celtic on loan from Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and made 19 appearances, contributing 5 assists. Despite the limited number of games, he managed to win the League Cup, being part of the team that defeated Rangers in the final to secure the trophy.
However, in spite of his solid performances, Valle remained behind Greg Taylor in the pecking order at left-back. This may have influenced his decision to move on in the last winter transfer window in search of regular playing time. The Spaniard joined Como on loan, and it appears the move is paying off now.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Como have decided to activate Valle’s €6 million release clause and are set to offer him a long-term deal.
Celtic were quick to fill the spot vacated by Valle after his departure. They signed Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace in the same transfer window.
Schlupp went on to become the starting left-back for the Hoops, ahead of Taylor. However, he has performed rather poorly in recent matchups and this has raised questions regarding his future at the club as well.
The left-back situation at Celtic has seen several twists and turns this season. Taylor has not signed a contract extension and could be set to leave as a free agent. Meanwhile, Schlupp has yet to renew his contract with Crystal Palace but on the back of his recent performances, it is hard to see him landing a permanent move to Parkhead.
With the imminent arrival of Kieran Tierney in the upcoming transfer window, there is no doubt about who the starting left-back will be next season. However, Celtic will need to find a reliable backup for the position.