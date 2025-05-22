Former League Top Scorer Eyeing Celtic Return
Celtic’s frontline has been laid thin ever since Kyogo Furuhashi left the club to join Rennes in the winter transfer window. The Hoops didn’t sign an out-and-out striker to replace the Japanese forward and instead moved Daizen Maeda to a central position and brought in Jota on the wing.
However, the recent long-term injury picked up by Jota has forced the club to move Maeda back to being a left winger, thus leaving them with limited options up front.
With the transfer window not too far away, it is expected that the club will sign a reliable striker to improve the situation. Various names have already been linked with a move to Parkhead.
Among them is a former Celtic player, Giorgos Giakoumakis, who left the club to join Atlanta United in 2023 and appears to be considering a return to Parkhead. The Greek forward is currently playing for Cruz Azul and has expressed his wish to play for the Hoops again if the opportunity presents itself.
Giakoumakis departure surprised many as he left soon after a stellar season, with him being the top scorer in the Premiership. So it is possible that he might feel that he still has some unfinished business at Celtic.
According to Daily Record, Giakoumakis said: "You want to set the fire? I would love to play for Celtic again. I don't know if that's a utopia or if it could happen again - but who wouldn't?
"Even if you don't know what it feels like to be there, when you've already been there, you know exactly what it means.
"So if someone played for Celtic and he was successful and you ask him a couple of years after, 'Would you play again for Celtic?' and he tells you no, he's a stupid guy. He's so dumb.
"So, yeah, I would love, love, love to wear this jersey again. I don't know if this circle is done for me, but, yeah, that's my truth."
It is true that Giakoumakis impressed many in his short tenure as a Celtic player. However, the Greek international has endured a difficult season, having scored just 9 times this season for his team. So, a move for him right now might not be the best idea for the Scottish champions.