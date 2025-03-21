Former Ref Calls for SFA to Sanction Vaclav Cerny After Celtic Park Incident
Celtic suffered a disappointing 3-2 loss at the hands of Rangers last weekend. It was Celtic’s second consecutive Glasgow Derby loss, and there is a clear need to improve in this fixture, based on the recent results and performances.
With a significant number of games still to be played and two more trophies up for grabs, Celtic must put this loss behind them. Instead of dwelling on the defeat, they must focus on the future.
That being said, there were certain incidents during the match at Parkhead which involved the Rangers’ players that angered the Celtic fans.
One of the most talked-about moments involved Rangers’ winger, Vaclav Cerny. Following Hamza Igamane's late winner, he appeared to spray water from his bottle towards Celtic fans.
Unsurprisingly, the Czech winger’s antics have sparked controversy, leaving many supporters unhappy and seeking some action from the SFA, who are yet to take any disciplinary measures and all eyes are on them to see if any will be taken.
According to 67 Hail Hail, former referee Steve Conroy shared his thoughts on SM Media’s The Ref’s View podcast: “You wonder what would be the sanction – something will happen to him, obviously.
“He will get some sort of sanction, but that wasn’t the refereeing team’s calls.
“I doubt very much that (fourth official) Don (Robertson) was looking over there, anyway. When the goal is scored the first instinct is that all the team is going to be checking that everything is alright on the pitch.
“Once that is okay, then you can deal with the dugouts. So, it was nothing to do with us (referees), absolutely nothing.
“But the SFA will have to do something, whatever that is."
Speculation is growing that the SFA may take disciplinary action against the on-loan Czech winger, with a potential suspension ranging from two to eight matches. If he is handed the maximum ban based on those rumours, there’s a chance he might not play domestically for Rangers again.
Players must maintain their composure when playing in a high-stakes match like the Glasgow Derby, no matter what the situation of the game. Whether they are celebrating a late winner or not. Acts like this shouldn’t go unpunished and SFA must take the necessary course of action.