'Get rid' - Celtic January Transfer Target Slammed
Celtic were linked with quite a few players in the January transfer window but they ended up missing out on most, as they signed just two players, Jota on a permanent basis from Rennes and Jeffrey Schlupp on loan from Crystal Palace.
Both Jota and Schlupp have done well since arriving. Soon, they might be nailed-on starters for the Hoops.
On the other hand, things do not seem to be going as well for one player that Celtic missed out in the Januay window.
The player we are talking about is Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United. He was rumoured to be one of the transfer targets for Celtic to bring in on loan until the end of the season.
It would be safe to say that most fans would have been happy back in the winter if Malacia had been signed over Schlupp. But their times at their respective loan clubs are going very differently.
According to CeltsAreHere, PSV legend René van de Kerkhof said about Malacia's display in a recent match for the Dutch club against Go Ahead Eagles while speaking on the Omroep Brabant podcast: "I don’t want to see him again! He should just go back to Manchester United, get rid of him."
It is safe to say that those are not comments that would boost Malacia's confidence. And PSV put in an even worse performance in the very next match, losing 7-1 at home against Arsenal.
On the other hand, Celtic fans are very happy with what they have seen from Schlupp so far. And while his arrival was not met with much enthusiasm, now, a lot of people want to see him being signed permanently.