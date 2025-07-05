Grading Every Celtic Summer Transfer Signing So Far

Celtic have had a pretty busy summer transfer window in terms of acquisitions, bringing back a fan favourite in the defence, some youngsters to surround their core, and a quality veteran backup.

While they have not yet made one of their big-money transfer additions, there is still plenty of time to go in the window and some high-profile names being linked with the Scottish champions.

With that said, let's take a look at each addition so far that has been formally announced, and grade them based on fee, skill, positional need, and outlook.

Kieran Tierney - Free Transfer

The grade for this move has to be a high one, predominantly because Celtic are landing a club hero on a free transfer. While Tierney has no doubt dealt with a litany of injuries in his career, especially recently, he has shown to be an exceptional performer in the Scottish Premiership and should be able to return to at least some resemblance of that form for the foreseeable future.

With left-back also being a position of need for the club, this is an all-around strong move. The grade is an "A-" for Tierney, while there is the detractor of injury, he is a big-time addition for no fee.

Benjamin Nygren - €1.50 million

Nygren is an intriguing addition in his own right, as we have seen flashes of very impressive talent; he has not yet found the consistency that you would hope for from a top-quality winger. While it can be developed over time, the odds that he gets substantial playing time off the bat are high given the Jota injury and Nicolas Kuhn's impending move to Como.

Celtic definitely saw something in him as he was a target for quite some time, so hopefully he can pan out into the player they see. A great transfer fee, solid skillset, and promising future grade this move out at a "B+". The only thing holding him back is going to be finding his production over the course of the season and not in quick flickers.

Ross Doohan - Free Transfer

This one, all around, is pretty much an average move, free transfer is a positive, previous experience with the club also is, and while he is not going to light the world up, he is a solid player to have as a backup.

After allowing 1.86 goals per 90 minutes last season, he will get a chance to back up Kasper Schmeichel and continue his career. Ultimately, just a low upside move to fill out the depth chart, so a "C" grade.

Callum Osmand - Free Transfer

Callum Osmand is an exciting addition to Celtic, and while he still has a long way to go before he is ready for true playing time on the first team, he could end up being rotated in at a few points in his first season.

One of the best players in Premier League 2 this past season, he has the talent to work with, and landing him for free only helps the case. While an unproven prospect, he could end up being a high-upside move in the coming years, so this is a "B-" grade move.

Hayato Inamura - £250,000

Inamura is quite a solid player who has competed in the J1 League and proved himself against pretty strong competition. Another young talent with upside, he will be intriguing to watch as the centre-back position is definitely somewhere that the club may need long-term options. There have been some suggestions that he could be sent out on loan for the season.

With a strong history of J1 League talent coming to Celtic, Inamura could be the next in a line of impressive players. For now, this will be a "B" grade move, especially because of the transfer fee.