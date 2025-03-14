Green Brigade Make Celtic vs Rangers Announcement
Celtic will be looking to avenge their 3-0 defeat against the Rangers at Ibrox, when the two teams meet again, this time at Parkhead this weekend. Brendan Rodgers' side were nowhere near the mark last time around and will hopefully be a lot better on this occasion.
It is going to be a special occasion as well because after a long time, away fans will be back in attendance in a Glasgow Derby.
Of course, that is going to add to the atmosphere of the game and is something that people have called for for quite some time. Hopefully, everything will go smoothly.
At the same time, there is some disappointing news ahead of the Glasgow Derby as well. According to CeltsAreHere, the Green Brigade have confirmed there will be no tifo display in the North Curve for Sunday’s game against Rangers after they say the Celtic board blocked plans for the occasion.
The belief is that the board have not agreed with some of the displays from the Green Brigade in recent times, which has led to this decision on their part.
Of course, the focus will be on the action on the pitch and the result, even though it might not end up having an effect on the league title race, which is as good as over.
This is a great chance for Celtic to show who the best team in Scotland are though, especially after Rangers were able to make it through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League this week, by defeating Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on penalties.