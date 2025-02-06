Celtic FC

Greg Taylor Reportedly Set to Leave Celtic for Free as Next Club Named

The Celtic left-back who has delayed signing a new contract with the Hoops is reportedly set to leave for a Champions League rival this summer.

Maddy Hudak

After Celtic failed to land a new striker in the winter transfer window, the club is primed for another blow with the potential exit of a key defender this summer.

If speculation is accurate then Greg Taylor is set to leave the club once his current deal expires with the Hoops this summer.

Brendan Rodgers' efforts to retain the starting left-back appear to be futile as the 27-year-old has not signed an extension yet.

On the other hand, according to Sportske Novosti, it looks like one summer transfer has been resolved. Although not everything has been finalized yet, Taylor is set to arrive at Dinamo Zagreb in the summer.

Celtic faced Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League back in December in a scoreless draw in which Taylor started for the Hoops.

Kieran Tierney, who started his career with the club after coming up through the Celtic youth system, appears to be Taylor's successor in the role.

Rodgers has said that he has agreed to a pre-contract already to return to Glasgow in the summer. He will join the club following the end of his campaign at Arsenal, when his contract runs out.

That will hopefully make up for Taylor's absence with an emotional homecoming like Jota's. However, it has seemingly contributed to the departure of a player Rodgers sought to keep.

Ultimately, it looks like the sides couldn't reach a consensus in contract negotiations, with the impending addition of Tierney probably playing a part as well.

Tierney has had several injuries throughout his career, which means that Taylor would have a role to play. However, when it fit and available, there is no doubt which of the two would start.

Taylor is no doubt a loss for the club as a key defensive player who also has six assists in the Premiership this season for Celtic.

