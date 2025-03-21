Gustaf Lagerbielke Makes Blunt Claim About Permanent Celtic Exit
Celtic still need to evaluate their current squad, even though they are marching towards the Scottish Premiership title and maybe even the domestic treble. The League Cup is already in the bag while they are in the Scottish Cup semis.
Yet, after suffering back-to-back losses to Rangers, something needs to give as the Ibrox team has scored nine goals against Celtic in their previous three meetings.
It appears that the process is in motion for a reset in the summer transfer window. Celtic is being linked to a number of players such as Mathias Kvistgaarden and Kristoffer Ajer, along with some new names like Kalidou Sidibe and Herba Guirassy also cropping up.
However, there may also be some departures in the summer. Nicolas Kuhn could be one among them. On the other hand, one of Celtic's defenders, Gustaf Lagerbielke, has also hinted at a probable exit from Parkhead.
Lagerbielke joined Celtic in the summer of 2023, but struggled to make an impact. He was loaned to FC Twente this season and has impressed with the Dutch club.
Lagerbielke believes the chances of a permanent transfer to FC Twente depend on a significant issue. As reported by the Daily Record, he said: "If we go to Europe, Twente will have more money. The same goes if we sell any players. That will be up to the sports directors at the clubs. I want to play and I feel very comfortable in Holland. I can definitely imagine a future there."
Because of his performances for Twente, Lagerbielke has been called up to the Swedish national squad. When asked if he would likely leave Celtic in the future, he told Fotbollskanalen (via 67 Hail Hail): "I have learnt from being abroad. You don’t have so much say in everything. I just focus on the next game, even if it sounds cliché.
“Then the negotiators will have to sort it out. If I have something to say about it, I’ll give my view on it later.
“There are big forces at work, so I have to focus on football."
Given his lack of playing time last season, it's difficult to see him having much of a future at Celtic. So, this summer may be the ideal time to find the Swedish defender a new permanent home while also bringing in a decent transfer fee.
However, what will be the Swedish defender's outlook on his future ultimately? Is it at FC Twente, Celtic, or somewhere else entirely? Time will tell.