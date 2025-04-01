Hearts Player Makes Fantastic Claim About Celtic Park
Celtic got their chase for the league title back on track with a 3-0 win over Hearts at the weekend. Daizen Maeda scored a brace to take his tally for the season to 30 while Jota found the back of the net as well as he continues to establish himself as a starter since his Parkhead return in January following 18 months without much football.
It was a special occasion for someone who was not in a Celtic shirt on the day. We are talking about Harry Milne of Hearts.
Milne was handed a start as part of Hearts' defence and played out the entire game for the visitors, despite conceding three goals in the first half itself.
It was an occasion that Milne certainly appreciated. According to the Daily Record, he said: "To play in an atmosphere like that against a team like that was special for me. I just want more days like that – with better results.
"I remember when I first started with Cove Rangers in the Highland League, playing in places like Fort William, where a couple of farmers come out to watch you!
"To go from there to this was a special day for me and my family. My girlfriend managed to make it down but I had family all over the world watching.
"My brother (Stuart) is over in Australia and my dad (Tim) is going over. They met halfway in Singapore and watched it in an Irish bar.
"It’s just as well they weren’t here! It shows the global appeal of clubs like Celtic and Hearts. There’s always a bar anywhere in the world that is showing it.
"It was a bit bittersweet with the result, but you are not always expected to go there and get the three points. So it was disappointing but it doesn’t take away too much."
Every Celtic fan knows about the special Parkhead atmosphere. It is something that even opposition players enjoy, as proven by Milne's recent comments.
In the past, legends of the game like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Xavi, Iniesta, Thomas Muller, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and more have had positive things to say about the atmosphere at Celtic Park.
There is nothing like Celtic Park when celebrating league triumph and it looks like that day is not far away, as the Hoops took one step closer to 4IAR with their win over Hearts.
The result means that they maintain their lead over the Rangers with just seven games left to be played. Just three more wins will be enough to put this title race to bed, although, realistically, they probably won't even need that.