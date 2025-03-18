Celtic FC

How Many Games Vaclav Cerny Could be Banned for After Celtic Park Antics

Vaclav Cerny faces a lengthy ban for his actions at Celtic Park, which angered the home supporters, after Rangers' late winner.

Sourav Mahanty

Rangers v Fenerbahce S.K. UEFA Europa League Vaclav Cerny of Rangers reacts after a missed chance during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Rangers ended a near five-year winless run at Celtic Park at the weekend as they won 3-2. They had gone 2-0 up in the first half but conceded twice after the break, through Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate, as the Hoops drew level.

At that point, the momentum was on Celtic's side and it would not be a surprise if they went on and won the game. Unfortunately, that did not turn out to be the case as Rangers were the ones to find the winning goal on the day. And that was followed by controversy.

According to Glasgow Times, Vaclav Cerny sprinted down the touchline towards the travelling supporters at Parkhead following Hamza Igamane's late winner. And as he did so, he sprayed Celtic fans with water from his bottle.

Naturally, Celtic fans were not happy with the incident and it could end up landing Cerny in some hot water in the aftermath.

According to the Daily Record, Cerny could cop a ban of anything from two to eight games for getting involved with supporters under the SFA rules.

Cerny's behaviour after Rangers' winner did not fit that of a professional football and if he ends up being handed a ban, it would not come as a surprise.

The only silver lining for Rangers would be the fact that they have nothing else left to play for at the domestic level this season, if that can ever be viewed as any sort of a positive. So, Cerny missing games would not come as a major blow for the Ibrox club even if it is not ideal.

