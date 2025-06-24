How Much Will Celtic Need to Pay to Sign Bojan Miovski From Girona?

Celtic have been extremely open to doing business lately as they continue to bring in talent and look for more options in the transfer market as the summer window is in full swing. Some options are focused on developing the youth ranks, and others are more focused on adding to the overall talent at the top, potentially even adding starters in the long run.

The question becomes where the club places the balance beam between young talent and veteran competitors, and where can they find talents that can be developed into a starter for this season?

Some young talents just have what it takes already, or can be molded into the club's scheme rather rapidly, as was seen with Arne Engels. Now, at 21 years old, he is one of the most crucial components of the team.

One of the players Celtic have been looking into to improve the team is striker Bojan Miovski, a former player for Aberdeen from 2022-2024 who spent the most recent season with Girona. Ultimately, things did not work out exceptionally well for him there, and a move may be coming for him this summer. Could the Hoops be the one to close a deal?

How much will Celtic need to pay to sign Miovski from Girona this summer?

In a recent piece by the Daily Record, it was noted that Girona are looking to recoup full value on any outgoing players or at least very near to it when possible, with the following quote coming from their article:

"That could leave suitors like Celtic to match the £6.8 million forked out to their Scottish Premiership rivals last summer."

They also mention a £5 million put out by AS.com, so about a two-million-pound difference. Ultimately, anywhere in this range is quite steep given his recent lack of success, but then again, he was asked to make the jump from Aberdeen to Girona, which are completely different versions of football.

In 17 appearances for the club, he had two goals and two assists to his name in La Liga. Compared to his last season with Aberdeen, where in league play he was a part of 33 matches, scoring 14 goals and putting in two assists.

The hope would be that Celtic could return him to his prime form, where he was a decently formidable goal scorer, and make him an option alongside Adam Idah to split the minutes. It will be up to them whether or not it is worth the risk given this proposed price tag.