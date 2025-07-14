Interesting Giuseppe Ambrosino to Celtic Transfer Twist

Since the beginning of the summer transfer window, Celtic have been pulling out every card possible to bolster their squad as they are aspiring for a stronger squad for their upcoming season.

Strengthening the front line has been one of the primary focuses of the club since last winter. Although they have targeted a few talents, not much of note has happened so far.

Though the Hoops have successfully gathered five signatures this summer, except for Benjamin Nygren and Kieran Tierney, there has been no starter-level talent signed; the others are developmental or backup players to support in case of need.

It has all turned into an intriguing transfer situation, and it remains to be seen to what extent the Hoops carry their striker search.

Last week, Anthony Joseph reported that Celtic have made an enquiry for Giuseppe Ambrosino of Napoli. They were exploring the conditions of a loan deal, with an option to buy.

The Italian has shown promising goal-scoring potential, which Rodgers has been looking for. But according to reports in Italy, Antonio Conte is keen to take a look at Ambrosino in pre-season before making any final decisions on his future.

Though he has not proven to be a top-level striker during his loan spells at Como, Cittadella, and Catanzaro, a significant increase in his appearances with Frosinone might catch the Celts’ attention. It could turn out to be a great boost for the Italian to have a career breakthrough with Celtic.

Would Napoli strategise to test their prodigy in their first-team rather than try another loan spell, this time to Celtic?