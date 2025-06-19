Ireland Boss Reveals What Celtic Striker Adam Idah Must Improve

Celtic are preparing important movements for the summer transfer window, thinking about dominating again at the domestic level, but also about improving in Europe.

Among the areas to reinforce is the attack. Recently, the Hoops have been linked to names like Callum Osmand, Mathias Kvistgaarden, Evan Ferguson and more

And while for now there is nothing official, it's clear that next season there will be more competition for the team's strikers.

One of the protagonists of Celtic's forward department is Adam Idah, who has even declared that he has no problem competing for his position.

However, it's a reality that Idah still must improve in certain aspects, and that has also been expressed by Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson.

Celtic striker Adam Idah must improve in defense, says Ireland manager

Hallgrimsson appeared before the press after his national team's match against Senegal, where they drew 1-1 last Friday.

Among his comments, he spoke about Idah. For the Icelandic strategist, the 24-year-old attacker still has things to improve, especially in defence:

Adam took the job seriously. Workrate has not been an issue, but in his club it's just so different a role and it's difficult to switch. Heimir Hallgrimsson

Hallgrimsson estimates that by playing such dominant football in Scotland, it's difficult for Idah to arrive with his national team adopting a much more defensive style:

We need a lot of defending from our strikers, and he's just not used to it at Celtic, where they have their possession at say 60 or 70 or 80 percent in games. Heimir Hallgrimsson

In any case, the Ireland manager also made clear that Idah is "growing" and that he knows exactly what they expect from him, which he considers a good sign.

Without doubt, it's positive that Idah receives different feedback than what he gets at Celtic, under Brendan Rodgers' management, because that will only make him become a more complete footballer.