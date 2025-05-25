Is it Time for Celtic to Give Viljami Sinisalo His Big Chance?
Celtic have lots of decisions to make this summer, especially when it comes to the transfer window and whether or not they want to make some big-time moves. They have options when it comes to both additions and departures, but ultimately, it is going to come down to who they want most and who they can afford.
This leaves the team in a somewhat intriguing spot, as many positions need some help ahead of the 2025-2026 campaign, more specifically the forward group and potentially some defensive depth and rotational pieces. The midfield is in a good position overall, but adding to it would not hurt, especially after Reo Hatate's recent injury.
One of the most interesting spots long-term is going to be at goalkeeper though, as Kasper Schmeichel's deal will be ending next summer. His error in the Scottish Cup final and then failing to save a single spot-kick from Aberdeen have raised some questions about his long-term viability as a starter.
Beyond Schmeichel, the options are few and far between. Scott Bain is a good reserve option, no doubt, and Josh Clarke will be returning from loan at Ayr United this summer.
The most notable backup currently is Viljami Sinisalo though, who has played a bit as a starter with Schmeichel having an injury at one point. With that, they found that he was rather impressive in his appearances, but could he be the future at the position?
Should Viljami Sinisalo be the long-term option at goalkeeper for Celtic?
Presuming Schmeichel hangs the boots up after 2026, or leaves Celtic, Sinisalo would likely get the first shot at making an impression. At 23 years old, he has a pretty solid amount of experience, especially in the 2023-2024 season, when he played 50 times for Exeter City.
This year in his eight matches for Celtic, he allowed only four goals. He also kept four clean sheets, meaning he never conceded more than once in a game. One has to wonder if sticking with him as the starter for the remainder of the campaign would have been the better choice.
He no doubt has work to do, but having him under contract until 2029 likely indicates he will receive a substantial chance at earning a starting role once Schmeichel moves on. Hopefully he can live up to the task, and fill the boots of the Dane.