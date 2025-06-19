Italian Champions Table Massive Bid That Could Land Celtic Windfall

For many years, Celtic have been creating stars under their umbrella, who have gone on to showcase their excellence across the world. It’s no wonder the club continues this legacy, with many teams now eyeing Hoops players to strengthen their squads every transfer window.

With each passing day of the summer transfer window, several past and present Celtic players have attracted interest.

Celtic players like Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kühn, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate, and Arne Engels have drawn interest of clubs around Europe.

Similarly, former Celtic player Jeremie Frimpong has completed a move to Liverpool while Matt O'Riley has been on the radar of Italian giants like AS Roma and Napoli in recent weeks.

O’Riley has been one of the major additions to Brighton & Hove Albion, having joined last summer in a record-breaking €29.50 million deal, a historic transfer for Scottish football. However, an ankle injury early in the season limited his appearances and delayed his start with the Seagulls.

Now, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, Brighton have received a €30m offer from Napoli for O’Riley.

Since joining Brighton, O'Riley has scored only 2 goals and provided 3 assists in 23 appearances. These numbers reflect a gap in realising the full potential of the 24-year-old.

Although Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler remains optimistic about O’Riley’s future at the club, reports suggest Brighton could consider a sale if a significant offer comes in and their valuation is met.

What the future holds for O’Riley and the Seagulls remains uncertain. Will this bid from Napoli materialise into a deal, or will a renegotiation take place? That remains to be seen.