James Forrest Sends Emotional Message After Celtic Goal on Trophy Day
Celtic have had quite a few notable events occur in recent weeks, and all of them came together in their recent match against St. Mirren. Despite a 1-1 draw, there is so much more than meets the eye to this match, especially considering the goal that drew it level.
In the last league match of the season, and the second to last of the 24/25 campaign overall with the Scottish Cup final upcoming, Celtic found the equaliser late, and it came from the one man everyone wanted to see score.
James Forrest would equalise the scoreline at one a piece in the 94th minute, with a strong right-foot strike. This goal would be his first of the campaign, and as many know by now, would mark his 16th season with a goal in a row for Celtic.
He joins other legends of the club, such as Paul McStay, Jimmy McMenemy, Bobby Lennox, and Jimmy McGrory, in doing so, and will forever be remembered as one of the best to ever play for Celtic.
This is obviously an enormously difficult task to undertake, and Forrest did it with style, as over the years he has been a crucial part of the success the club has had both domestically and in Europe. Now, he is matching some of the most astounding players in the history of Celtic, and it is no doubt well-deserved company to be in.
What Did Celtic Hero James Forrest Have to Say About the Match?
After the match, Forrest spoke with Sky Sports Scotland about what the goal means to him and having the opportunity to record a 16th season with one, as he said:
"No it's unbelievable, I don't think you could have planned it any better, but I'm just so happy, for the last month especially. Everybody has been really dying for me to score, so I'm just happy I could repay everyone who put their faith in me...I thought that Ali Johnston was gonna shoot, so when it actually slid out, I was gonna take a touch, and then I just managed to get a clean striker, and you seen it at the end, it was a great moment."
It is clear that this record means a ton to Forrest, as he continues to add to his personal list of accolades. Hopefully, he still has a few seasons to go at Celtic before retirement becomes a topic of discussion.