Jeffrey Schlupp Names Preferred Position Amid Confusion Over Celtic Plans
Celtic fans were not particularly impressed with Jeffrey Schlupp being their only signing of deadline day. Now, one can only hope that his loan stint from Crystal Palace proves to be a major success and exceeds all expectations.
Schlupp's versatility might be one of the key reasons Celtic signed him. He has the ability to play as a left-back, on the wing, in midfield and even up front as a forward.
Where do Celtic plan to play Schlupp though? Considering he is set to receive a significant salary, one would think that he will be involved quite a bit in the second half of the season.
His best position remains unclear and Celtic's need for strengthening at left-back, striker, midfield and even on the wing, has only added to that confusion.
Schlupp has now shared where he prefers to play. And while it does not seem to be a specific position, he seems to enjoy being on the left-hand side of the pitch.
Schlupp said while speaking in an interview with Celtic TV: "Throughout my career, I think I’ve played everywhere apart from goalkeeper, to be honest. But for the main part, I’ve always been sort of left-sided. So whether that’s left midfield, left side of a midfield three, I’ve played in a pivot before and obviously I’ve had a lot of games playing at left-back as well. So, anywhere along the left, I’ve always felt really comfortable.
“I’ve played many games at left-back, many games sort of in a left number eight position. And obviously in a front three, I’ve played on the left side and right side as well. But I mean, I’m comfortable playing anywhere, so wherever the manager would like me to play, I’ll do that, and hopefully I can do a great job for the team."
Of course, Celtic could do with another option throughout the left-hand side of the pitch. They did not sign a backup for Greg Taylor even though Alex Valle's loan stint was cut short while Adam Montgomery was also sent out on a temporary basis.
On the wing, Jota was signed but on the other hand, Luis Palma left. Celtic were linked with a move for another winger late in the window but it did not materialise.
In midfield, they saw Odin Thiago Holm leave on loan, so Schlupp could perhaps fill his role in the squad as well when the situation calls for it.
All in all, it looks like Schlupp is someone who could have a lot of roles to play in this current Celtic team, which is what many fans had expected when the signing was made.