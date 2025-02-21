Jeffrey Schlupp Shares What Vincent Kompany Said About Celtic
Celtic have now had some time to digest their devastating draw against Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Knockout Play-off tie. With that, players and manager alike have begun to speak regarding the aftermath of the match, including recently acquired Jeffrey Schlupp, who is on loan from Crystal Palace.
Given such a strong performance from the Hoops in both legs, it is understandable that the club would receive praise despite losing out 3-2 on aggregate.
With this being one of the longest runs in recent memory for Celtic in the Champions League, they received immense praise in the media as well, and among the fanbase, with confidence growing that the club may just be getting started on their journey of progress in Europe.
Schlupp shared what Bayern Munich boss, Vincent Kompany, was saying after the game. According to The National, the Crystal Palace loanee said: "The players when we were coming off the pitch, their manager was just saying how great we'd done and how proud we should be of ourselves, we gave them a game in both legs. Any other night, it could have been the completely other way around."
MORE: Celtic Player Hints he is Looking to Leave Permanently
It is intriguing to hear what Kompany had to say about how the Scottish side performed, and it is no doubt a large figure to receive that from, considering his legacy as a player and now as the manager of Bayern Munich.
With Bayern Munich set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16 coming up, they will now have to re-focus in an attempt to bring their performance up to par, as they certainly struggled at times against Celtic.
The first half of the first leg was strong for the German side. However, in the second half things flipped a bit in favor of the Bhoys, and from then on out they made things interesting, keeping within touching distance of the European giants and surprisingly even drawing level in the second leg.
These two performances were both strong, and the defense alongside Kasper Schmeichel was most definitely one of the primary reasons for how close this round truly was.
With Schmeichel being added to the second leg Team of the Week, and multiple defenders having had exceptional performances, they were able to hold one of the best offenses in the world to minimal production. Hence the praise from Kompany, both to Schlupp and the club.