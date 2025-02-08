John Hartson Tips Celtic to Sign Former Leicester City Player
The striker position for Celtic is going to be one that is talked about from now until the summer transfer window, and potentially even longer. With Kyogo Furuhashi leaving the team for Rennes last month, the Scottish side has been left with Adam Idah, Johnny Kenny, and Daniel Cummings as their options up top. Not a eye-catching list of names for sure.
With that said, Idah has been on an absolute tear lately, with four goals in the last three matches. The issue previously was that he had gone 14 matches without a goal, and that made the Kyogo transfer even more difficult to handle given not many knew how the Irishman would perform as the starting striker.
Thankfully he has been exceptional in his new role, which has worked in the favor of the Hoops as they near Champions League football once again.
However, not having a backup option that has proven themselves at this level is going to be difficult in the coming months, especially with how congested the schedule gets at times, and of course, the risk of injuries always hanging over them like a dark cloud.
One of the options Celtic had considered ahead of the deadline was Kelechi Iheanacho, who would be another Brendan Rodgers type addition given they successfully worked together at Leicester City.
The deal ended up falling through as negotiations stalled, and Iheanacho would move on to Middlesbrough on loan from Sevilla for the remainder of the 2024-2025 campaign.
He had a tough time with Sevilla, not scoring a single goal in La Liga. So, his hope will now be to redeem himself a bit in the Championship before potentially finding his next move. When under the management of Rodgers however, he had some good seasons with 43 goals and 23 assists to his name.
With Iheanacho potentially becoming available again in the summer window, former Celtic striker and media personality John Hartson appears to believe they should continue their pursuit.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Hartson stated on Go Radio: "I think when you worked with a player, previously, then you know his character, his strengths and weaknesses.
"Certainly, I think Kelechi Iheanacho was very good at Leicester. I think he is one of many that Brendan could possibly sign. I like the boy. I thought he was powerful. Good player and scored goals. Maybe that link-up, then everybody will get onto that link-up, with Iheanacho and Brendan. I think he is one of a few Brendan will be looking at."
The validity of the statement is definitely there, and it coming from a quality striker in Celtic history provides some level of confidence that they should restart a pursuit. It might ultimately depend on whether or not he has a good stint at Middlesbrough however, if not maybe it would not be worth the risk.