Jose Mourinho Opens Door to Managing Celtic in the Future
Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest managers of all-time with a proven record of success in both Europe and some of the top leagues across the continent. For many Celtic fans, having someone of his stature as the manager at Parkhead feels like a far-fetched dream. Could we see it become reality in the future though?
Mourinho is set to visit Glasgow soon, with his Fenerbahce team set to take on Rangers over two legs in the Europa League knockout phase.
Rangers and their interim head coach, Barry Ferguson, will have a tough task on their hands, that is for sure. Fenerbahce have not lose in the last 18 games, a run going back to December of last year.
In the twilight of his managerial career, Mourinho seems to be picking up passion projects rather than trying to get to the biggest club or landing the job that would make him the most money. Could we see him managing in Glasgow someday?
According to The Guardian, Mourinho said when asked whether coaching in Glasgow appealed to him: "In this moment, no, because I have a job that motivates me and a job that demands loyalty. But why not in the future? People can say that the Scottish League is a league of two teams, but it’s a league of passion.
“For me, passion in football is everything. For me, to play in empty stadiums, to play in competitions where there is not that fire of the passion doesn’t make any sense. Celtic and Rangers, they are big clubs with big fanbases, with big emotions, big responsibilities, big expectations. Why not?
"Celtic has a fantastic coach like Brendan [Rodgers]. Rangers has Ferguson now, so full respect for them and I’m not searching for a new job."
So, while Mourinho made it clear that he was not looking to leave Fenerbahce right now, he also did not rule out the idea of managing in Glasgow one day.
Of course, Celtic are not looking for a new manager right now either. Brendan Rodgers has done a tremendous job since returning to Parkhead for a second stint and if things go well, the Hoops could finish this season with a trouble.
Still, the idea of Mourinho in the Parkhead hot seat in the future, would be enough to intrigue a lot of fans. He would be a box office appointment for sure and one who would not have any problem calling out some of the refereeing decisions we saw on a consistent basis in Scotland.