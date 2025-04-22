Jose Mourinho Ready to Manage Rangers and Face Celtic on One Condition
After a brilliant start to the season, Celtic had to deal with a stagnant phase of their campaign as they lost to their arch rivals Rangers not once but twice after the turn of the year and also crashed out of the Champions League after a knockout phase defeat to Bayern Munich.
The players were lacking the intensity with which they started the season but the positive thing about this Brendan Rodgers-led side is that they were able to turn the situation on its head after a shocking defeat to St Johnstone two weeks back.
Losing twice to your cross-town rivals never feels nice, but at the end of the season, when your team is on the verge of a domestic treble and the rival team goes trophyless, it can't get any better than that.
Celtic has been the dominant force in Scottish football for the past few years as Rangers have failed to keep up with the Hoops.
Rangers might be on the verge of entering a new phase in their history, too, as a takeover by the San Francisco 49ers seems close. There have also been rumours about Jose Mourinho taking over from current manager Barry Ferguson at the end of the season.
Although Ferguson has done a good job with the team that he has been provided with, the Rangers management would be hoping to match the Hoops in terms of quality in the dugout as they are rumoured to be eager to bring in the chosen one.
But according to TEAMtalk, Mourinho would be open to becoming Rangers manager if the 49ers promise to back him with new additions.
If Rangers end up appointing someone like Mourinho, it is likely that they would be open to investing in the squad as well.
Although Rangers' new ownership shouldn't really budge Celtic as they are set for the next few seasons with a time-tested squad, Rodgers at the helm and a promising summer transfer window ahead.