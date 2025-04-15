Jota Called Out For Mistake He Has Made Since Celtic Return
Celtic bounced back to winning ways with a 5-1 win over Kilmarnock, following a shock defeat at the hands of bottom-placed St. Johnstone in their previous match. The Hoops are now just one point away from securing the Scottish Premiership title and are also the favourites to win the Scottish Cup.
However, Celtic’s recent form has been far from convincing, with the Hoops losing two of their last five matches and four in the league since the turn of the year.
This dip in the Hoops’ form has brought certain underperforming players under scrutiny. With some players failing to meet expectations, Brendan Rodgers will likely look to make changes to his squad during the summer transfer window.
Hugh Keevins has made his feelings known regarding Nicolas Kuhn and Jota. Although the German winger has had a good season overall, he seems to have lost steam in recent months, which is a cause for concern for the Hoops.
As for Jota, he has been performing well since his return in January. However, Keevins feels the Portuguese winger is not pushing himself enough and has become too comfortable.
According to 67HailHail, Keevins spoke with Clyde 1 Superscoreboard and said: “Nicolas Kuhn. Whatever happened to Nicolas Kuhn?
“Some other guy has taken his place in the team."
Regarding Jota, Keevins said: "He is in a comfort zone."
Celtic are expected to bring in multiple players in the upcoming transfer window. Keevins' recent interview serves as a reality check for the players.
Although it has been a good season for Celtic, the players can’t afford to take their foot off the pedal just yet. If they do, they might find themselves out of Parkhead in no time.