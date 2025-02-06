Celtic FC

Jota Makes Fantastic Claim About Emotional Celtic Return

Jota marked his second debut at Parkhead with an assist as Celtic won against Dundee, taking them 13 points ahead of Rangers.

Ankan Bhowmick

UK: Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership at Fir Park Stadium, Motherwell, Scotland on 02 February 2025: Pictured: Jota (Celtic) slides in to make the final score 1-3 Motherwell Fir Park Stadium Scotland Copyright: xAlexxToddx / IMAGO / Alex Todd

The fans at Parkhead were all smiles as Celtic performed at a world-class level, delivering a commanding 6-0 victory over Dundee FC on Wednesday. While Jota didn’t find the net, he played a key role in the victory, assisting Daizen Maeda and having a hand in Adam Idah's goal as well.

The 25-year-old showcased his flair multiple times in what was a standout return to Celtic Park for the Portuguese winger. 

Jota, who shed tears after scoring against Motherwell at Fir Park, was clearly delighted to be playing in front of Celtic Park again.

According to The National, Jota told Celtic TV: "It was fantastic, it was a feeling I was looking for for a long time."

Jota returned to Celtic after a challenging 18 months away from the club. His move to Al-Ittihad proved to be a nightmare and the one to Rennes was not much better.

His second stint at Celtic is off to an impressive start. He scored in his debut match and provided an assist in his second appearance. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come.

Brendan Rodgers is also happy with Jota’s performances since his return to the club. According to the same outlet, the Celtic manager said: "He's missed a lot of football, hasn't played a great deal, but he's a class act, how he takes the ball. He has a lovely arrogance with the ball.

"But like you say, he's effective. He doesn't just look a good player, he is a good player. He can beat people and make a pass, make a cross, make a shot. He's a big talent."

Jota’s return feels like the sole positive outcome for Celtic in the recent transfer window. He now holds a great deal of responsibility, with fans placing their hopes on him.

We have already seen Jota flourishing in a Celtic jersey. Hopefully he will do the same again in his second stint.

Rodgers has a fantastic record when it comes to getting the best out of dynamic wingers. Scott Sinclair. Patrick Roberts. Nicolas Kuhn. So, Jota is in good hands.

