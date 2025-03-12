Jota Makes Superb Claim About Celtic vs Rangers Game
Jota has made a triumphant return to Celtic. After joining Rennes in the summer, things did not exactly go his way in France and he signed with the Hoops in January while Kyogo headed in the opposite direction.
Jota has looked bright since returning and it is worth pointing out that it is expected to take him some time to get into his groove, having barely played any football in the 18 months prior to his Celtic return.
Celtic will be taking on Rangers this weekend. While the result of this game probably won't have an impact of the title race, every Glasgow Derby is a must-win in the eyes of the supporters, especially after losing the last one 3-0 away at Ibrox.
Jota is someone who knows what the Glasgow Derby is all about. He has been the hero in quite a few in the past and will surely be looking to take centre stage once again, this weekend.
According to the club's official website, Jota said: “I always tend to say this, for people to realise what this game is about, they need to be here.
“For the players to have the opportunity to actually be involved in this game means something different. It’s a very special feeling.
"It's something that every player should feel once in their lifetime. For me, I’ve had the opportunity to play a lot of them and I want to play many more. So, I’m just excited about it.
“The atmosphere is the first thing that comes to my mind.
“I would say the feeling of Champions League is something different, but right next to it is the game against Rangers. You can feel it's different. There's this sense in the air that today is the derby and today we go for it.”
The Glasgow Derby is certainly a special occasion, something that needs to be felt. And this one will be even more so, thanks to the fact that away fans will be returning to the fixture after quite some time.
Celtic will be hoping to get the win on this occasion, just to prove that they are still significantly better than Rangers, if nothing else.
It would also be brilliant if Jota is able to find the back of the net against Rangers once again, just like the old times. It will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers starts with him or leaves the winger on the bench.