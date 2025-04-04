Jota Shares Reason Behind Daizen Maeda's Incredible Celtic Form
Celtic have had another exceptional season, as they grow ever nearer to their fourth SPFL title win in as many years. When it comes to their ability to generate goals and produce when on the front foot, none have been more critical to the cause than Daizen Maeda.
The Japanese international has been in superb form this season, producing at an exceptional level and proving he can play wherever he is needed in the forward line.
In 43 appearances, he has registered 30 goals and nine assists in 3,389 minutes of action. Additionally, he has been able to draw the attention off of other goalscorers to give them an opportunity to score as well, which has become a huge part of his game in recent months.
His contributions have been huge for the club, and recently returned winger Jota knows it. Having gone to Al-Ittihad and Rennes for a time, he had the chance to work with many different players, but ultimately, he was not getting enough time on the pitch, and decided to return to Celtic in the winter.
Jota recently discussed Maeda's success and how important he has been to the team, but also how he has been able to feed off of the success of the players around him as well.
In a Celtic TV interview, transcribed by Michael Shearer of Celts Are Here, Jota said the following: “I think every season is different and the team is made for us to be the best version of ourselves. Obviously, if everyone is doing their own bit, then we are going to allow other players to shine.
“With Daizen, I think that was the case. The team is putting him in very good positions to score and he’s doing a very good job on making it and fighting really hard as well for the team, so credit to him.”
This is definitely the case, as Maeda has scored an exceptional amount of his goals from a short distance, and he has had plenty of opportunities to get clean shots off.
While he no doubt has also made some impressive runs and shown skills to get beyond defenders, his team around him has also done a great job getting him good looks.
Having Nicolas Kuhn and Jota alongside him definitely takes some of the pressure off, as well as having a strong midfield to feed the ball ahead. This team effort has made for some exceptionally fun football for fans to watch and has given Maeda the ability to reach the 30-goal mark for the campaign.