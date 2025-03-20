Kalidou Sidibe Breaks Silence Amid Celtic Bid Rumours
Celtic have been linked with quite a few players in recent times. But none of them have a profile similar to that of Kalidou Sidibe.
Sidibe currently plays for Guingamp in Ligue 2 and is believed to be the tallest player in the French second division.
Sidibe is a defensive midfielder. Celtic are missing someone like him in the middle of the park. A physical presence of that manner.
Of course, a lot of Celtic fans will raise their eyebrows at the fact that the club are being linked with a Ligue 2 player. But talent can be found anywhere.
The midfielder seems to be quite happy with his life at Guingamp. According to the Daily Record, Sidibe told Ouest-France: "I've aged a year, and matured in my season here.
"I also think the team's style of play has had an influence. We have more of the ball, we're more in position with very clear positional play.
"I know exactly what I have to do when we have the ball. That's what helps a lot. It allows me to bring out my qualities with the ball at my feet.
"I can express myself with the ball. The coach also asked me to be calmer at the start of the season, to spread that to the other players. I took that into account and I am happy."
Obviously, that does not necessarily mean that Sidibe would not be open to the idea of joining Celtic if the opportunity did present itself in the near future.
Sidibe was part of the youth ranks at PSG at one point in time but was never able to make it to the senior level there.
Since then, he has been on quite the journey and has found his best form at Guingamp at 26 years of age. It is his performances in Ligue 2 that appear to have caught the eye of Celtic alongside a number of other clubs.
Rumours have suggested that Celtic are preparing a transfer bid in the region of €2 million for the French midfielder. It remains to be seen how accurate it turns out to be.