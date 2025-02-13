Kasper Schmeichel Calls Out Error That Cost Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Kasper Schmeichel might have conceded two goals against Bayern Munich but he was arguably Celtic's best player in the first leg at Parkhead. The Danish goalkeeper came up with plenty of important saves to keep the Hoops in the game.
Then, Daizen Maeda scored at the other end in the 79th-minute to give Celtic a lifeline ahead of the second leg at the Allianz Arena next week.
As things stand, Celtic go into the second leg against Bayern Munich down 2-1. It could have so easily been a different story though, if a few decisions had gone their way on the night.
One of them was the penalty that they did not receive after Dayot Upamecano stepped on Arne Engels' foot in the Bayern Munich box.
The referee was instructed to take a look at the monitor by VAR but ended up deciding not to give Celtic the penalty, a decision that confused many.
Schmeichel appears to be one of those, who were left baffled by the call. According to CeltsAreHere, while speaking candidly in a post-match interview with his father, Peter, for CBS Sports, the Celtic goalkeeper said: "I don’t know what rules are in football anymore. I mean, what’s a penalty, what’s not a penalty? It’s literally whatever the referee has woken up and felt that day."
Schmeichel seemed even more convinced that it was a penalty after being shown a replay as he said: "Oh my God. That looks like a penalty. It looks like a clear penalty. Had that been the other end, that was a pen."
What is done is done though. Now, the focus has to be on the second leg. Celtic might not have won against Bayern Munich at Parkhead, but they did show that they are capable of competing with them.
Of course, things will be a lot different in Munich, without the Parkhead crowd to push them on. In recent years, we have seen Celtic struggle against top teams away in Europe. The one-sided scorelines against Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are proof of that. They cannot afford a repeat.