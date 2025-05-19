Kasper Schmeichel Sends Emotional Message About Celtic Title Win
Celtic have once again clinched the Premiership title, securing their 55th in club history, and with it locked up weeks back, they were once again able to celebrate in style at home. This season, the celebrations were a bit different, as at home they had one more task at hand, or at least one player did.
That would be James Forrest, who everyone was vehemently watching all day long, waiting to see if he could pull off a history-making goal.
In the 94th minute, Forrest found the equaliser, scoring across the face of the goal, and more importantly, and in doing so, has now scored in 16 straight seasons.
This was extremely rewarding for fans, players, and staff alike, and it showed in the post-game interviews. But ultimately, landing another title was key over all else this year.
What Did Kasper Schmeichel Have to Say After Celtic's Title Celebrations?
Kasper Schmeichel has always had a way with words, as he is clearly very down-to-earth and understands the gravity of the situations he is in. That was the case after the recent match as well, where he would say the following in an interview with Sky Sports Scotland:
"Yeah, these are the moments you work for, yeah, an incredible atmosphere, just happy to get over the line today, getting the equalizer at the end was good. So yeah, incredible day, incredible day.
"I don't think you should ever take winning trophies for granted. I think winning trophies is difficult; if it was easy, everyone would do it. So I think we've gotta enjoy these...I think you've gotta cherish these moments, 'cause they don't happen that often. So it's an accumulation of lots and lots of weeks of hard work, not just from the players, from all the staff. It's an amazing day, nice to share with everyone."
It is clear that this trophy, and all trophies, mean an enormous amount to the veteran goalkeeper. He has played for quite a long time and seen many different situations, and that is likely what makes these moments so valuable to him.
With a title win under his belt for Celtic now, he has the chance to go forward and continue to add to his trophy cabinet with a club that has embraced him as their own ever since landing here.