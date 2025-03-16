Key Celtic Player Slammed for Terrible Performance vs Rangers
Celtic fans had a lot to be unhappy about coming out of the weekend. Most had expected the team to bounce back and avenge the 3-0 defeat at Ibrox from earlier this season.
They had an advantage as well, having gotten the week off while Rangers had to play more than 120 minutes of football against Fenerbahce just a couple of days back.
It was all for nothing, as Celtic lost in the Glasgow Derby again, this time at home. Rangers took a 2-0 lead in the first half. The Hoops did well to equalise in the second half.
When Reo Hatate scored the equaliser, it felt like the game was there for the taking for Celtic as the momentum was on their side. But in the end, it was Rangers who ended up winning the game through a late third goal.
Nicolas Kuhn was a major disappointment on the day and was taken off after the first half. According to 67 Hail Hail, Kris Boyd said while talking on Sky Sports Football: "You mentioned that Nicolas Kuhn was due a big performance. He was really poor that first half."
Neil Lennon agreed with the former Rangers player as he said about Kuhn: "He was poor, yeah. Sloppy. A lack of belief. Speed. To be fair to Yilmaz, he played him really well. It’s not just Nicolas Kuhn, the whole team was lethargic for the first 20 minutes and Rangers took the game to Celtic and they weren’t at it."
Chris Sutton had the same view of the German winger's performance as well, as he said: "Nicolas Kuhn didn’t perform in that first half. He was miles off it."
Unfortunately, this was not a rare poor display from Kuhn. The German winger might have been brilliant in the first half of the season but he has completely looked off the pacce since the turn of the year.
Kuhn has been linked with clubs like Newcastle United, Everton and more in recent weeks. But his downturn in form just goes on to show that he still has a lot to learn and would benefit from spending another season at Celtic Park rather than pushing for a move in the summer.