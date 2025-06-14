Kris Ajer Told to Leave Club Amid Celtic Return Rumours

Celtic have had an intriguing list of transfer targets developing over the past few weeks, and one of the more notable ones has been Kristoffer Ajer.

A former Celtic defender, the centre-back has had a solid run with Brentford over the past few seasons. Yet, there is speculation that he could be on the way out this summer.

One of the interesting developments that has come along with this news is that Norway manager Stale Solbakken has actually spoken out about the situation surrounding Ajer, and what he should look to do this summer to progress his career.

This is not an exceptionally common occurrence, as while national team managers do ultimately care about the success of their players in their club careers, it is also a very strongly spoken quote he has made in regards to the current situation Ajer finds himself in.

What Did Norway Manager Stale Solbakken Have to Say About Ajer?

According to Sky Sports, Norway manager Solbakken has advised Ajer to change clubs, as he said:

“He can be a very good and stable centre-back, and he was [against Estonia], but he has to change clubs.

“He cannot play right-back in every third game if he is to be a proper, safe and good centre-back. Because he has all the prerequisites.

“I think Ajer would have been better suited to playing centre-back in another league. He has had some tough injuries in England.

“He will never be a super right-back, at the same level as he is as a centre-back. At the age he is now, I think he is allowed to put his foot down. You can’t be a ‘cover’ right-back at his age now.

“Many people get angry with me when I say things like that publicly, but I think we should be a little honest about it."

As previously mentioned, this is quite a strongly worded quote coming from Solbakken, and the message is clear from Ajer. He should look to find a new club this summer in hopes of finding more playing time at centre-back and being given a strong chance.

Celtic have had him on their radar as well lately, with Brendan Rodgers reportedly looking to add him back to the club after four years away. This would be a pretty strong complementary piece alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kieran Tierney, and Alistair Johnston.

Having more depth here is never a bad thing, but bringing back a player who has immense experience with the club already is even better, especially when it comes at a time where his price tag may be lower than anticipated.