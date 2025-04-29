Kris Boyd Admits Celtic Have Done Something 'Impossible'
Celtic have been a dominant force for multiple years now, having recently clinched their 55th Scottish league title. This is a resounding accomplishment for the Scottish side, who have won 13 of the last 14 titles, and are closing in on their sixth treble in nine seasons.
Some will complain that Celtic have dominated so much over the past decade or so, and when it comes down to it, the club certainly has become a league of their own in many of the recent seasons.
Their trip to the UEFA Champions League knockout phase this season really put them even more on the map, as they went toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich and held their own, losing narrowly on aggregate and drawing away at Allianz Arena.
Now, continuing to build and closing the gap with the European elite is the next step, and Celtic will look to do so over the summer.
Between then and now, however, many will have the chance to speak on this title race, how it unfolded, and ultimately how the Hoops ended up on top once again. This was the case with former Rangers player and now media pundit Kris Boyd recently. He said the following on Sky Sports News (transcribed by 67 Hail Hail): “First of all, congratulations to Celtic.
“Once again, they have been the outstanding team in Scotland. That consistency that Brendan Rodgers seems to find from his team is unmatched.
“From a Rangers point of view, there is obviously going to be a takeover happening any time soon, but the harsh reality is that Rangers are falling further and further behind Celtic.
“When you go back a few years go, in terms of that trophy count, it was virtually impossible to think that, if you go back to my time at the football club, that Celtic were going to get anywhere near it.
“People will say, ‘since Rangers have gone down the leagues’… Celtic have actually won more trophies since Rangers have come back to the top-flight than they did when they were away.”
It is clear that he speaks the truth, Celtic have turned the tide of the entire SPFL in the span of 15 years, and now stand one year away from taking away the title lead, which back in 2010 was practically deemed an impossible task.
But they have found a way, via their manager, Brendan Rodgers, as well as the managers and players of previous times, to truly succeed at a high level and consistently. Now focusing on the big challenge of Europe once again after so many years, they look to truly become regulars in the continental competition too.