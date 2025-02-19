Celtic FC

Kris Boyd Makes Classless Quip About Celtic's Champions League Exit

Celtic were eliminated from the Champions League after a hard-fought match against Bayern Munich and fans won't be happy with Kris Boyd's quip.

Ross County v Aberdeen Cinch Scottish Premiership 14-04-2023. Kris Boyd during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, Scotland on 14 April 2023. Dingwall Global Energy Stadium Ross-shire Scotland Editorial use only , Copyright: xStephenxDobsonx PSI-17273-0018
Ross County v Aberdeen Cinch Scottish Premiership 14-04-2023. Kris Boyd during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, Scotland on 14 April 2023. Dingwall Global Energy Stadium Ross-shire Scotland Editorial use only , Copyright: xStephenxDobsonx PSI-17273-0018 / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In a match full of ifs and buts, Celtic’s European campaign ended after Alphonso Davies' last-gasp equaliser sent Bayern Munich through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Celtic had taken the lead lead in the second half through Nicolas Kuhn and it had put Brendan Rodgers' side within reach of a memorable upset. The stage was set for one of the Hoops' greatest comebacks but Davies’ goal in the dying moments crushed their hopes.

It was a devastating defeat for the Scottish champions and but they proved that Celtic are still capable of competing with the biggest teams in Europe, even on a fraction of their budget.

Former Rangers player, Kris Boyd, should have acted more professionally in the aftermath but he didn’t waste any time in poking fun at the result. While speaking to Sky Sports News, he said:

I've never been so delighted to see the ball hit the back of the Celtic net in all my life.

As a pundit for one of the UK's major broadcasters Boyd's role is to support Scottish football and put rivalries aside at least when discussing European performances. He should have been more careful, even if it might have been a quip.

While pundits and fans across Europe have commended Celtic’s incredible performance against one of the top clubs in the world, Boyd took a different approach. One that did not go down well with many.

Leaving all this behind now, the Hoops must continue the remainder of the season with their heads held high after putting up a stellar fight against Bayern Munich. They are already 13 points clear at the top of the league and are frontrunners to win the domestic cup. They must prove their critics wrong and keep pushing forward.

