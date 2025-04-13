Celtic FC

Kyogo’s Decision to Leave Celtic Becomes Even More Confusing

Kyogo made a surprise move to Rennes in the winter transfer window and after a recent report, the decision to leave Celtic has become even more confusing.

February 2, 2025, Rennes, France, France: Kyogo FURUHASHI of Rennes during the Ligue 1 match between Stade Rennais (Rennes) and Racing Club de Strasbourg at Roazhon Park on February 02, 2025 in Rennes, France. Rennes France - ZUMAm308 20250202_zsp_m308_007 Copyright: xMatthieuxMirvillex / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kyogo Furuhashi left Celtic to join Ligue 1 side Rennes in the last winter transfer window. The Japanese forward was a fan favourite at Parkhead and his move came as a shock to many, especially after the club had sealed Champions League knockout phase qualification. However, it seemed that he was keen to take on a new challenge in France.

Kyogo’s time at Rennes has gotten off to a shaky start. Despite netting 85 goals for Celtic before his departure, he is yet to find the back of the net for his new team. What’s even more worrying for Kyogo is his lack of time on the pitch, having managed just 120 minutes for the Ligue 1 side so far.

Former Rennes coach Jorge Sampaoli, who was their manager when Kyogo made his move to France, was sacked just days after the transfer. And it appears the new coach, Habib Beye, isn’t a big fan of the Japanese forward.

While it was already known that Rennes paid a significant transfer fee to sign Kyogo, details of his wages had remained undisclosed, until now.

According to a recent report by the Daily Record, L'Équipe have released its annual salary report for each Ligue 1 club, which includes Kyogo’s earnings as well.

The Japanese forward’s current earnings might come as a surprise to many. Kyogo earns around €115,000 per month, which amounts to €1.38 million per year. His wages are below Rennes’ average salary of €150,000.

Surprisingly, it is believed that some of Celtic’s top players earn more than Kyogo. For example, club captain Callum McGregor reportedly earns £1.65 million per year. 

Kyogo's transfer to Rennes has been nothing but a disappointment so far. The former Celtic superstar is neither getting the recognition he deserves nor is he getting a particularly high salary.

Recently, there were rumours that Kyogo could make a return to Celtic in the next transfer window after just months of his departure. Rennes are also reportedly keen to offload the 30-year-old forward, having failed to fit him into their plans.

While a move back to Parkhead may not come with a hefty paycheck, Kyogo would certainly be welcomed with open arms by the fans and find a place where he truly feels valued.

