Kyogo Furuhashi Suffers Rennes Nightmare After Leaving Celtic
The decision to green-light Kyogo's exit to Rennes in the middle of the season was a controversial one to say the least. The Celtic fans were not happy to see their star striker leave and even worse, not a replacement being brought in.
That means that Adam Idah is the undisputed starter at striker right now despite his shaky form this season. Of course, there is a possibility that Brendan Rodgers might tweak things and move Daizen Maeda to a more central role.
It remains to be seen how things play out for Celtic. On the other hand, Kyogo has endured a nightmare start to life at Rennes.
It is very clear that he is not a starter from the off at the French club. He has mostly found himself on the bench.
In his most recent display, Kyogo was brought off the bench late in the game against Lille but he was then forced off minutes into his substitute appearance due to an injury.
This is not what Kyogo would have been hoping for when he left Celtic, where he had been a regular starter for three and a half seasons, to join Rennes.
The desire to play at the next World Cup is believed to have contributed to his move to the Ligue 1. But that won't come true if he is not playing.
Of course, Kyogo was a very popular figure amongst the support and the Celtic fans wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully, he gets his career back on track as soon as possible.