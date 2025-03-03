Kyogo Makes Honest Admission About Disappointment While at Celtic
Kyogo was absolutely brilliant during his three-and-a-half years at Celtic Park. The Japanese international's decision to leave the club in the middle of the season to join Rennes is starting to look like a mistake.
In Rennes' recent match, they won 4-0 against Montpellier. Despite that, Kyogo was not even brought off the bench as a substitute all though the manager did use all five changes.
So, it looks like Kyogo has already slipped down the pecking order at Rennes, even though he arrived there in late January. The sacking of Jorge Sampaoli, and the arrival of a new manager, has not helped.
The desire to represent Japan at the next World Cup is believed to have been a driving factor behind him leaving Celtic to join Rennes.
Despite his brilliant performances for Celtic, Kyogo was often left out of the Japan national team squad. Now, he has looked back on his omission from their 2022 World Cup team.
According to 67 Hail Hail, Kyogo told Lemino Football: "It was really frustrating, to be honest I think the announcement of the squad was on the day we were traveling for the Champions League away game.
“I couldn’t let it dwell on me. To be honest, I was really depressed and frustrated, but I had to play in the Champions League, so I did my best to switch gears."
It is very understandable why Kyogo might have been frustrated with being left out of the World Cup squad for Japan. It is the biggest and most important tournament in football, and every player grows up dreaming of participating in it.
Also, Kyogo was in the middle of his legendary 34-goal season that helped Celtic win the treble. But even that kind of form was not enough to convince the Japan national team coach to pick him.
So, it is not hard to see why he might have felt that it was necessary for him to leave Celtic in order to make it to the next World Cup. But with the little football he is playing right now, it is hard to see him being picked unless things improve soon or he leaves again.