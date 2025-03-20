Kyogo Set to Leave Rennes Just Months After Celtic Exit
The dream to play at the next World Cup for Japan is believed to have led to Kyogo Furuhashi leaving Celtic in order to join Rennes. But his spell in France has quickly turned into a nightmare.
Kyogo was a nailed-on starter throughout his time at Celtic. But at Rennes, not only is he not getting starts but he has also been left on the bench as an unused substitute on a number of occasions.
Jorge Sampaoli was the manager of Rennes when Kyogo joined the club. But just days after the Japanese forward's arrival, he was sacked and replaced by Habib Beye.
Of course, it is never ideal for a player to join a club based on the plans of one manager only for a new one to arrive days into his stint.
According to Foot Sur 7, Kyogo is on his way out and isn't going to last long at Stade Rennais. Beye has reportedly decided to strengthen the attack with a higher-calibre player during the next summer transfer window. His profile also doesn't match the expectations of the new coach. So, the Japanese international will therefore have to leave Rennes at the end of this season to relaunch his career elsewhere.
So, if the report is accurate then Kyogo will be leaving Rennes merely months after joining the club. It is safe to say that he would not have foreseen his spell in France turning out in this manner.
Kyogo had a secure spot in the starting XI at Celtic and was a fan favourite, having scored 85 goals for the club during his three-and-a-half years in Glasgow.
The decision to leave that behind in order to join Rennes, in a top-five European league, to help his World Cup selection chances certainly seems to have been the wrong decision in hindsight.