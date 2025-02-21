Kyogo Shares His Disappointment Days After Leaving Celtic
Kyogo enjoyed a tremendous run at Celtic. It came to an end last month though, as the Japanese forward chose to leave in the middle of the season in order to join Rennes.
As a result, he missed out on playing in Celtic's epic Champions League tie against Bayern Munich. Also, at the same time, the decision to join Rennes is starting to feel like a bit of a mistake if you ask us.
Kyogo has just started once since joining Rennes. On two occasions, he has been left as an unused substitute on the bench. This is not the start he would have hoped for when he moved to the French Ligue 1 club, that is for sure.
A lot of that might have to do with the sacking of Jorge Sampaoli. It was the former Argentina national team boss who was in charge when Kyogo was signed, only for him to be shown the exit door days later.
According to Daily Record, Kyogo told Lemino Football: "I spoke with the previous coach before signing the contract.
"I joined training for one or two days, and when I went in the morning the next day, everyone was talking about how the coach was going to be replaced. I was like 'what?' - I was surprised and disappointed."
It is never easy to make the transition to a new country and league. On top of that, it has become even more difficult for Kyogo due to Sampaoli's sacking as Rennes manager so soon after he was signed from Celtic.
Sampaoli must have had Kyogo in his plans. But that might not be the case with the new manager, who arrives with new ideas.
In such a situation, it is not surprising that Kyogo has found himself on the bench on a couple of occasions.