Kyogo Shows Celtic Loyalty Amid Parkhead Return Rumours
Several Japanese players have engraved their names in the Celtic history books over the years, achieving remarkable success with the club.
In recent years, Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have established themselves as key players for the Hoops.
Although Kyogo moved to Rennes during the winter transfer window, his contributions to Celtic remain undeniable and unforgettable. His quality and dedication have always been praised by the fans.
According to 67 Hail Hail, in a TikTok by Ligue 1, Kyogo played ‘Winner Stays On’ and was asked to pick his favourite Japanese player. Faced with picking between Shunsuke Nakamura and Shinji Kagawa, he picked the former Celtic player.
Furuhashi has often expressed his admiration for Nakamura, considering him an inspiration and a role model.
Given Nakamura's remarkable talents, it is no surprise that he played a significant role in helping Celtic achieve major accomplishments during his time with the club.
Nakamura retired in 2023 at the age of 44, concluding his professional football with Yokohama FC. That long journey included four seasons playing for Celtic, during which he won six trophies and produced numerous memorable moments.
Celtic fans fondly remember Nakamura, most notably, his outstanding free-kicks and the ability to rise to the occasion and produce in the big moments. He made 155 appearances for the Scottish club, scoring 31 goals and providing 38 assists over that time.
Many Japanese players have contributed to Celtic over the years, and will do so in the future. But names like Nakamura will remain immortal in the minds of the club's supporters.