Latest Harry Kane Update Amid Fears He Might Miss Celtic Game
Things have shaped up in an intriguing manner for the upcoming match between Celtic and Bayern Munich, the second leg of their UEFA Champions League tie.
One of the most critical players to Bayern Munich's plans, Harry Kane, suffered an injury during their recent matchup with Bayer Leverkusen and now, his status is in doubt ahead of the Celtic matchup.
The injury was to his face, as he took a strong knock to the right cheek bone during their recent Bundesliga match. Kane was then attended to by trainers, and ultimately would play out the rest of the match. This situation was intriguing enough, but further developments have now come out.
According to ESPN, Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich training ahead of Tuesday's Champions League playoff second-leg against Celtic after suffering a facial injury in the 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern manager Vincent Kompany muddied the waters even more with his comments, as he provided no definitive answer regarding his status.
Kompany said: "It is nothing bad. We haven't had much time for recovery and sometimes you need an extra rest day.
"We will see how he [Kane] feels and make a decision then, but I expect it's nothing serious. There has not been much time for the squad to recover [since Saturday]."
At the current moment it is unclear whether the striker will be able to play against Celtic, and even if he does, if he will be in optimal condition given the knock he took. With only two days between that last match and the upcoming one, he will have little to no time to recover, as Kompany mentioned.
If Kane does end up missing the game or plays at less than 100%, that will significantly help the chances of the Hoops making a turnaround and getting out of this round.
Kane scored the second goal in the first leg against Celtic, which allowed Bayern Munich some breathing space but the Scottish side managed to grab a goal in the 79th-minute to keep the tie alive.