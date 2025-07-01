Latest Hayato Inamura to Celtic Update Coming From Japan

Celtic have made numerous moves throughout the 2025 summer transfer window, and multiple of them have been acquisitions. Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Callum Osmand and Benjamin Nygren have all been added to the team, as the Hoops continue to try and improve their squad ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

They have found themselves intrigued by many players, as they continue to work on development more than anything else, and that process will continue throughout the summer.

One of the players they found themselves interested in may end up completing a deal with the Scottish side soon, if recent reports are to be believed, and it would be a strong addition for them as they continue to focus on their defensive unit.

While a deal has not yet been made official, there are reports coming out that Hayato Inamura could be announced as a new Celtic addition as soon as next week, which would complete a rather rapid transfer process, as the Hoops try to land one of their summer targets.

What is the Newest Report Surrounding Inamura's Likely Transfer Move?

In a recent article by Sponichi, it was confirmed that an agreement has been made between Celtic and Albirex Niigata to send Inamura to the former, and that an announcement is expected next week:

"By the 28th, it was decided that Niigata University graduate rookie defender Inamura would transfer to the prestigious Scottish first division club Celtic."

"According to multiple sources, the clubs have reached an agreement in principle. An official announcement is expected next week."

Now, the player himself has confirmed that he is leaving Albirex Niigata. According to BBC, he said: "I have decided to transfer overseas. As a result, I will be leaving the team. First of all, I am sorry to have made this decision when the team is in a difficult situation.

"I know not everyone will be happy to see me off, but I will fight with all my might so one day everyone will think this decision was the right one and feel proud."

If this report ends up being true, that would complete Celtic's sixth signing of the summer, as they look to add a second piece to their back four alongside Tierney.

Putting together a unit of Tierney, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, and Auston Trusty, with Inamura and Liam Scales being first off the bench, is quite an impressive group.

If the club can develop Inamura even further over the course of the year, there is a chance he could see some more substantial playing time in the event of injury or just lineup changes. He should be a positive addition for the club, and while the fee has not been announced yet, he should be a valuable contributor coming in on a smaller-scale transfer.