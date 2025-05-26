Latest Reo Hatate Transfer Rumours Should Worry Celtic
Celtic are going to have quite the summer transfer window on their hands, as beyond the expected moves set to be made, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding some of their key players as well. Injuries and setbacks have left the club in a precarious position heading into next season, and could leave the futures of multiple big names up in the air.
One such player is midfielder Reo Hatate, who suffered an injury late in the 2025 campaign for Celtic, and will miss a decent amount of the summer recovering. The good news is he is expected to be back during pre-season training, but now another issue has popped up, that being the potential for a transfer to another club.
Recent reports have claimed that Hatate is being looked at by Italian, French, and German clubs. But should Celtic even entertain such a move after what we saw in the Scottish Cup final, in the Japanese midfielder's absence?
Which Clubs Are Seen as Interested Parties in Signing Hatate From Celtic?
Currently, the interested parties include Udinese, and unnamed French and German clubs who have yet to be officially noted. This comes from The Scottish Sun, which had the following to say about the current situation surrounding Hatate:
"Udinese have scouted Reo Hatate as they weigh up a big-money summer swoop for the Celtic midfielder. SunSport can reveal the Serie A side have sent officials to Hoops matches specifically to check on the Japanese ace. Clubs in France and Germany are also thought to be keen on the 27-year-old, who has three years to run on the extension he signed in September 2023."
The good news is that if the Hoops were to part with Hatate, that long-term contract should net them a substantial transfer fee from wherever he ends up landing.
Additionally, while injured, the duration of the setback seems to be relatively short overall, so his new club may not have to factor that in as much as initially anticipated.
The question becomes, should they even consider moving Hatate, barring an enormous offer that blows his market value out of the water?
While the midfield has plenty of talent, it has yet to truly be proven as a unit, and in the time Hatate missed, it was clear the club needed him on the pitch. Ultimately, the thought of moving him onwards seems to be a poor one, and while it could end up happening this summer, the Scottish champions may live to regret it in the short and long-term future.