Latest Update on Arne Engels' Celtic Future with Atalanta Keen
The season has come to an end, and at the end, things did not go as planned for the Hoops. They were hoping to complete a domestic clean sweep, but Aberdeen interrupted the celebration and pulled off a huge victory at the Scottish Cup final. Now, focus is swiftly shifting to the transfer market's movements.
Following the heartbreaking defeat in the final, it is apparent that the transfer window has become much more crucial and busy for Celtic, and we will probably see some arrivals and departures. There has been some speculation regarding Arne Engels as he has been linked with a move to Atalanta this summer.
Engels, who became Celtic's record signing when he signed for a £11 million fee from FC Augsburg last summer, has displayed his potential at times, but has yet to live up to the high expectations placed on him.
He had 10 goals and 13 assists in a solid debut season for Celtic and was a regular in Brendan Rodgers' starting XI.
Atalanta, a top Serie A team, have reportedly taken notice of this and are thinking about making a serious approach for the Belgian midfielder this summer. The 21-year-old has a bright career ahead of him, and while a move to Italy would seem attractive, would it be the right step?
According to Tutto Atalanta, the Italian club have already initiated significant contacts with the player's entourage and with the Scottish club. Celtic do not seem to be willing to make discounts but would be ready to discuss a possible transfer only in the face of a suitable offer.
Engels, who has three years left on his contract at Celtic, has not made any suggestions that he is looking to leave after just one season in Glasgow.
Even though the Hoops spent £11 million to sign Engels last summer, the possibility of high-value departures has always been part of the club's business plan. An exit cannot be ruled out.
Celtic are likely to upgrade in various areas this summer, and while keeping key players is always a priority, a significant bid for Engels may provide the club with the money it needs to refresh multiple parts of the squad.