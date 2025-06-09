Latest Update on Kieran Tierney's Injury Before Celtic Return
Celtic have had a pretty quiet summer transfer window so far, as despite plenty of rumours tied to the club, they have really only made one move so far, with one more pending. Bringing back Kieran Tierney, despite not being officially announced as of yet, is practically a done deal at this point, and in doing so, the Hoops will be able to bring back not only a fan favourite but also a high-quality player to add to their defence.
The question surrounding him in recent years, primarily during his Arsenal stint, is whether or not he can remain healthy long enough to make a large-scale impact. Unfortunately, he has been plagued by a multitude of injury issues in recent seasons, which have held him back from seeing out his true potential as a player and have ultimately led to his return to the SPFL.
Most of these setbacks have been related to his hamstring, as he has injured it three separate times since the 2023-2024 season, missing a combined 37 matches specifically due to that alone. Keeping that hamstring healthy will be key to any success with Celtic, but at the moment, it seems his fitness issues are going nowhere.
Why Did Tierney Withdraw From the Scottish National Squad?
According to the Scotland National Team's social media, Tierney withdrew from the squad due to an injury. In addition, Scott McTominay has also withdrawn.
These are both unfortunate losses for the team, but ultimately will not make a significant impact as their next match is a friendly against Liechtenstein. They will have the World Cup Qualifiers from September to November as well.
Steve Clarke said to PLZ Soccer: "Scott and Kieran both came into camp carrying some little issues over from the season. So I think if we had a longer turnaround between the games they might have had a chance but listen, it’s the end of season for those two. The most important thing is to have a good rest over the summer and come back flying in the autumn."
Ultimately, the injury history for Tierney has begun to pile up more recently than it did during his first stint with Celtic, and it is unfortunate that he will miss out on national team duty.
Thankfully, though, this should help him recover over the course of the summer in preparation to work with the Hoops and should mitigate any chances of further setbacks on the same issue. The extent of the injury is still not clear but it does not appear to be an issue that should keep him out for long.