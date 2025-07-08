Latest Update on Celtic Chase To Sign Napoli's Giuseppe Ambrosino

Celtic have lots of work to do when it comes to building a competent roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season, with multiple needs left to fill, and they have plenty of transfers left to make.

Heading into the summer, the biggest positional decision to make came at centre-forward, where the club was essentially just working with Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny. Despite Daizen Maeda playing there at times last season, the preference would likely be to avoid that if possible, with Jota's injury leaving a gap on the wing.

So the club decided to add a striker early in the transfer window, bringing in Callum Osmand from Fulham, who is a solid addition, no doubt, but unproven at the senior level and maybe not someone Celtic should look to keep as the only alternative to their current group.

So with that, it seems as though they might make two striker moves this summer, and with Mathias Kvistgaarden nearing a deal elsewhere, they have to find new options to supplement the position both short and long term.

The good news is that there is reported interest by Celtic in an impressive youth prospect from Napoli, who has had a few loan spells elsewhere, and may now be moved to a new club so he has the opportunity to pursue first-team action. The question will be whether or not the Hoops are that club, or if another side will swoop in and land him.

Which Napoli Prospect Has Celtic Shown Interest in, Reportedly?

According to a new report from Orazio Accomando of SportMediaSet, Celtic persists with Giuseppe Ambrosino's entourage but there is a gap with Napoli.

Ambrosino is a 21-year-old who has played for a litany of other clubs during loan spells in the past few seasons, in an attempt to prove himself.

In 2,280 minutes of playing time across all competitions this season, he picked up five goals, four assists, and three yellow cards.

During the 2021-2022 season, he was the top goal scorer in Primavera 1, picking up 19 goals during the year. He is most definitely another developmental type of player who needs more time to improve his game, but at the same time, he has proven himself at each level rather rapidly, and could be someone that could take some minutes during the year and work with the first-team at times to see what the competition difference is like.