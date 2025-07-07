Latest update on Celtic's Chase For Nicolas Kuhn's Replacement

Amidst the busy summer, Celtic have managed to bring in several new additions, such as Ross Doohan, Hayato Inamura, Benjamin Nygren, Callum Osmand, and the much-anticipated Kieran Tierney.

However, there have been some departures as well, such as Scott Bain, Maik Nawrocki, Jeffrey Schlupp and Greg Taylor, they've all moved away from Parkhead. With the most recent name coming up on that list is Nicolas Kuhn. He is reportedly set to join Como in a £17m deal and will be one of Celtic’s biggest transfer exits in history.

At Parkhead, the German has been hot and cold. He was brilliant throughout the first half of the 2024–25 season but then struggled to get back to his peak in the second half.

It will be difficult to find a replacement for Kuhn, nonetheless, who despite that decline in performances scored 21 goals across all competitions.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops have set their sights on Rapid Vienna’s Isak Jansson in an attempt to fill the void left by Kuhn's departure.

There have even been rumours that Celtic have sent in a bid, which is significantly lower than Rapid Vienna's asking price.

Jansson, a Swedish under-21 international, began his career at Skene IF in his homeland before moving to Kalmar FF, which led to a transfer to Cartagena, a second-tier club in Spain.

After that, Jansson moved to Austria on loan as Kuhn's replacement. He performed well enough during his brief loan stay in Vienna to secure a permanent move worth around £200,000.

Jansson scored 9 goals and assisted 6 times for Rapid last season, helping them reach the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals. His quick rise in Austria has increased his value, and Rapid will find it difficult to retain him in this transfer window.

Jansson is right-footed and can play on either flank, but he likes to play from the left wing. Celtic have been looking for wingers all summer, and with Jota out until 2026 and Kuhn now leaving, Brendan Rodgers is keen to bolster the front line and prevent any disruptions to the team's offensive balance.