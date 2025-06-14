Leeds United and Sunderland Interested In Celtic Starter

Celtic are already having a busy summer in terms of transfers, or at least that's what multiple reports indicate. And we're only in mid-June, so this is just beginning.

The squad managed by Brendan Rodgers will not only try to make signings to strengthen their team for the next season, but also, as they have several top-level players, they will be worried by interest from big clubs in their stars.

The latest updates indicate that some Premier League clubs have their sights set on a Celtic center-back.

Leeds and Sunderland among clubs interested in Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

Leeds United and Sunderland are believed to be among the Premier League clubs interested in signing Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Graeme Bailey explained for the portal 67 Hail Hail that there are several English top-flight teams monitoring the American: "I think there’s a real chance that the newly promoted teams in the Premier League, the Leeds and Sunderlands of this world, getting someone like him.

“I think there’s a good three or four Premier League clubs, from what I’m told, who hold a serious interest in him and I think Celtic might be up against it keeping him."

Carter-Vickers is Rodgers' undisputed starter with the Scottish champions, so much so that during the 2024-25 season, he played 30 Premiership matches, starting in 29 of them.

In addition to scoring one goal during that campaign, the American defender appeared five different times in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

Considering that Cameron is no longer a young prospect at 27 years old, perhaps his best bet would be to stay at Parkhead, where he's already an undisputed starter and where he would surely play European competitions every year, which would undoubtedly keep him on the radar of the United States National Team.

Leaving Celtic, even if you are a starter, comes with risk, as the likes of Kyogo, Jota and more learned following their exits.