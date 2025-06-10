Legendary Celtic Midfielder Gives Take on Kieran Tierney Return
Celtic have been somewhat quiet when it comes to finalising moves so far this summer. That changed today with the official announcement of Kieran Tierney's return, who is back after six years away with Arsenal, where he unfortunately was not able to find his stride.
He will look to return to the form he had previously with the Scottish side, where he was a substantial contributor to the club's successes and able to establish himself as a hero. Now, he will aim to go one step further and become an icon.
Many are excited about Tierney's return to Celtic, and for good reason.. It is just a matter of staying healthy for him, and if he can manage to handle that part, he should be able to build back into one of the best in the league once again.
Having Tierney alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and Alistair Johnston makes for a formidable defensive unit, and hopefully, as the season goes along, they will be able to find some chemistry with each other.
What Did Peter Grant Have to Say About Kieran Tierney's Return?
One of the people who is most excited to have Tierney back with Celtic is a legend of the club in his own right, former midfielder Peter Grant. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he discussed what having the left-back in the fold will mean for the Hoops, and how he can contribute compared to Greg Taylor (transcribed by Glasgow World):
“I’m really looking forward to seeing him back in a Celtic shirt, but I must give Greg Taylor credit. He’s been outstanding at full-back. He’s been fantastic, very underrated, there’s no doubt about that. But Kieran gives you something different, a different type of player.
“He can play in numerous positions now. I think he’s learned that. He’s played centre-back, but overlaps as much as anyone. He’s very confident, a strong defender, great one-v-one and that’s only a positive for Celtic. But that’s meaning no disrespect to Greg because he’s been outstanding also.”
Having that type of backing from a player with such a legacy with Celtic must be nice for Tierney as he returns. There are lots of media pundits without the playing career to back their words up, but hearing it right from a former midfielder who made his mark with the club is a great sign.
Hopefully, Tierney can live up to the expectations and make a strong impact right out of the gate. Worryingly, he pulled out of Scotland national team duty with an injury recently.