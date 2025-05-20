Leicester City Showing Interest in Summer Move for Celtic Player
With the summer transfer window right around the corner, Celtic will be keen on bringing reinforcements before the new season arrives. On the other hand, there will be players who will be leaving the club at the end of this season and need replacing.
Just like any other year, the Hoops will have to let go of players who have their eyes set on a different destination other than Parkhead for the upcoming season.
According to a recent report from Football Insider, Leicester City are keeping tabs on Jeffrey Schlupp and are eyeing a move to bring their former star back to the club.
Schlupp was brought in on a loan deal from Crystal Palace during the winter transfer window and has played mostly at left-back for Celtic.
Leicester City will look to bounce back right away after a disappointing Premier League season, which saw them get relegated to the Championship. With a tight budget, they will look for players who won't be hurting their pockets, and Schulpp fits right in that category.
Schlupp recently celebrated Celtic's Scottish Premiership title win after a 1-1 draw against St. Mirren, and, coincidentally, his parent club, Crystal Palace, also won the FA Cup on the same day, although his contract with the London team runs out at the end of this season.
As the Hoops' starting left-back Greg Taylor looks set to leave the club at the end of this season, Kieran Tierney is being brought in as his successor but Brendan Rodgers will be looking to keep a quality back-up for every position with a long and grueling season ahead which makes Schulpp an intriguing candidate for the role.