Long-Time Premier League Forward Believes Celtic Should Target Leicester City Legend

Celtic have a pretty substantial roster heading into the 2025-2026 season, and while they certainly have holes to fill at multiple positions, there is a ton of talent to work with for Brendan Rodgers.

In what could eventually end up being his final season with Celtic, it is clear the vision is to give him many options to work with developmentally and push the club even further into a strong level of competition.

For now, it seems as though the SPFL should be winnable for the Scottish side, as Rangers still remains quite a ways back in terms of talent. The negative has been that they have been tied to Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy, which would make things a much closer race in the league.

However, one media pundit recently discussed what a ruckus it would cause if Vardy were to land with Celtic instead.

What Did Paul Dickov Have to Say About Jamie Vardy?

Former player and manager, as well as current media pundit, Paul Dickov, recently discussed the options for Jamie Vardy and what a presence he could bring to the SPFL for the upcoming season. Here is his full quote regarding the possibility of that occurring (transcribed by the Daily Record):

"I’m sure he has plenty of offers from clubs all over the world, but wherever he chooses will gain a Premier League legend and a wealth of experience."

"Aside from his experience, his goal-scoring hasn’t slowed down. He scored nine goals last season in a poor Leicester team in the most challenging league in the world, so he will score plenty wherever he moves."

"It’s difficult to pinpoint where Jamie is going to land, but it could be a real swing in the next couple of seasons of the Scottish Premiership."

"If he went to Celtic, it would make it even more difficult for the rest of the teams to catch them. I would go as far as to say borderline impossible."

"However, if he chose Rangers, he could really drag them closer to Celtic with the goals he would score."

"If he signs for Rangers, Scotland would have a really competitive league next season, which would be great to watch and draw eyes to the games."

It is interesting to think about Vardy on this current iteration of Celtic, as despite a strong veteran core for leadership, the striker position could still use work in the short term.

Vardy brings both the aspect of experience and talent, and would likely be a strong competitor alongside Daizen Maeda, and with the coaching prowess of Rodgers. It will be intriguing to see how that plays out and if Celtic could swoop in on a deal.