Luis Palma Appears to Take Subtle Dig at Brendan Rodgers After Celtic Loan Exit
Celtic is gearing up for their Champions League knockout tie's second leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena following a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first at Parkhead. The late goal from Daizen Maeda has given the Hoops some hope though.
Meanwhile Luis Palma, who moved to Olympiacos on loan this winter after leaving Celtic, potentially took a subtle dig at Brendan Rodgers after his recent outing for the Greek side.
Palma joined Celtic in the summer of 2023 and initially made an impact, but over time, he struggled to maintain his place in the starting XI, seeing fewer opportunities this season before his loan move to Olympiacos in the winter.
Following his first start for Olympiacos in a 4-0 win against Panserraikos, Palma showed gratitude to his new boss and thanked him for keeping faith in him. According to the Daily Record, while speaking to Nova Sports, the Celtic loanee said:
It was an opportunity I was anxiously waiting for a chance this season. I thank the coach for the trust. I have been waiting for that.
While it's arguable if Palma deserved more chances at Celtic, he now has the chance to prove himself with his performances at Olympiacos.
Palma’s departure paved the way for Jota to return to Celtic just 18 months after leaving. The Portuguese winger has quickly made an impact, and his arrival has bolstered Celtic’s options on the flanks.
While Luis Palma aims to revive his career at Olympiacos, Celtic's focus now shifts to their crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
Despite limited opportunities at Celtic, Palma's loan move provides him with a fresh start and for the Hoops, Jota's return strengthens their attacking options making it a win-win situation for both parties.